Ten Taiwanese soldiers charged with spying for China
World News
2023-11-27 | 05:56
0
min
Ten Taiwanese soldiers charged with spying for China
Ten Taiwanese soldiers have been accused of spying on behalf of China, with the prosecution requesting imposing sanctions as a deterrent, amid intense tensions between Beijing and Taipei.
The Public Prosecutor's Office in Taiwan stated in a press release that the three main accused individuals are charged with recruiting military personnel to ‘establish a network for China.’
World News
Taiwan
Taiwanese
Soldiers
China
Chinese
NATO calls for an extension of Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza
EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza
0
2023-10-26
China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war
2023-10-26
China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war
0
2023-10-23
Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador over South China Sea collisions
2023-10-23
Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador over South China Sea collisions
0
2023-09-22
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
2023-09-22
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
0
2023-09-18
Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island
2023-09-18
Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island
0
12:07
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
12:07
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
0
10:09
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
10:09
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
0
08:56
NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia
08:56
NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia
0
08:17
Pope Francis’ health condition is good and stable: Vatican
08:17
Pope Francis’ health condition is good and stable: Vatican
0
09:57
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
09:57
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
0
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
0
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
2023-10-28
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
0
2023-08-22
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
2023-08-22
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
0
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
2
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
3
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
4
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
5
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
6
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
7
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
8
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
