Russia declares control over Pobeda village in eastern Ukraine

2024-02-22 | 06:23
Russia declares control over Pobeda village in eastern Ukraine
Russia declares control over Pobeda village in eastern Ukraine

Russia announced on Thursday that its forces have taken control of Pobeda, a small village located five kilometers west of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated, "On the Donetsk front, units from the Southern Group liberated the village of Pobeda and improved their positions along the confrontation line."

AFP 
 

