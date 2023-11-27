EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza

World News
2023-11-27 | 05:22
High views
EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza
EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign  Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on Monday called for an extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which entered its fourth and final day on Monday, to work towards a "political solution" to the conflict.

Borrell emphasized during the opening of a meeting for the "Union for the Mediterranean" forum in Barcelona that this truce, which he described as a "significant first step," "must be extended" and transformed into a "permanent truce to allow for work on a political solution."

World News

Middle East News

EU

Foreign Minister

Josep Borrell

Truce

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

