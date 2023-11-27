News
EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza
World News
2023-11-27 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on Monday called for an extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which entered its fourth and final day on Monday, to work towards a "political solution" to the conflict.
Borrell emphasized during the opening of a meeting for the "Union for the Mediterranean" forum in Barcelona that this truce, which he described as a "significant first step," "must be extended" and transformed into a "permanent truce to allow for work on a political solution."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
EU
Foreign Minister
Josep Borrell
Truce
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
