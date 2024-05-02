The Philippines calls in Chinese diplomat regarding South China Sea escalation

The Philippines summoned a Chinese diplomat on Thursday to protest Beijing's use of water cannon against Filipino vessels at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, describing it as harassment and "dangerous manoeuvres".



"The Philippines protested the harassment, ramming, swarming, shadowing and blocking, dangerous manoeuvres, use of water cannons, and other aggressive actions of China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia," it said in a statement, urging the boats to leave the waters immediately.



Reuters