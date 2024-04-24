News
China opposes including Taiwan in US Congress-approved aid bill
World News
2024-04-24 | 01:22
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday that Beijing "strongly opposes" the inclusion of what it describes as "content related to Taiwan" in a package of four bills approved by the US Congress, including providing military aid to Taipei.
The office spokesperson said China urged the United States to fulfill its commitment not to support "Taiwan independence" with concrete actions and to stop arming it in any form.
The Congress late on Tuesday passed a legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Taiwan's military said on Sunday it would discuss with the United States how to use Taipei's funding included in the $95 billion legislative package while Chinese warplanes again conducted maneuvers near the island.
Reuters
World News
China
Taiwan
Aid
Bill
Congress
Senate
Beijing
