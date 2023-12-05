Six Ukrainian children to be returned from Russia through Qatari mediation

World News
2023-12-05 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Six Ukrainian children to be returned from Russia through Qatari mediation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Six Ukrainian children to be returned from Russia through Qatari mediation

A Qatari official said on Tuesday that six Ukrainian children would return to their homeland from Russia under an agreement mediated by Qatar. 

A source involved in the return process mentioned that the children had been staying with relatives in Russia or in territories occupied by Russia.

The source added that the children are on their way to Ukraine through Moscow. 

This marks the second phase of Qatar's mediation process for the return of children, following the return of four in October.

Reuters reported in July that negotiations for the children's return had been ongoing since at least April 2023. 

Doha agreed to a request from Kyiv during the visit of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to Ukraine in July 2023 to mediate with Russia on returning the children to their families.

The Qatari official stated, "The process included obtaining the families' approval... identifying the minors, verifying identity information, coordinating with humanitarian organizations, and making logistical arrangements."

The source mentioned that one of the children was accompanied by Qatari diplomats to their embassy in Moscow before being transferred to Ukraine.

Efforts to reach the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office for Human Rights for comment were unsuccessful.

These cases appear to differ from those of children whom Ukraine claims were forcibly transferred to Russia from territories occupied by Moscow. This matter is under consideration by the International Criminal Court.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Children

Russia

Qatar

Mediation

LBCI Next
Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation
Greta Thunberg reiterates support for Palestinians in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Qatari PM: Mediation talks regarding Gaza are still ongoing

LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out

LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

Ukraine downs 18 drones, one missile in new Russian attack

LBCI
World News
2023-12-01

Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:59

Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans

LBCI
World News
12:05

Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid

LBCI
World News
11:59

COP28 pledge to curb cooling emissions backed by 63 countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

LBCI
World News
2023-06-24

Scots’ leader says independence to be 'front and center' at next election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01

Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More