Six Ukrainian children to be returned from Russia through Qatari mediation

A Qatari official said on Tuesday that six Ukrainian children would return to their homeland from Russia under an agreement mediated by Qatar.



A source involved in the return process mentioned that the children had been staying with relatives in Russia or in territories occupied by Russia.



The source added that the children are on their way to Ukraine through Moscow.



This marks the second phase of Qatar's mediation process for the return of children, following the return of four in October.



Reuters reported in July that negotiations for the children's return had been ongoing since at least April 2023.



Doha agreed to a request from Kyiv during the visit of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to Ukraine in July 2023 to mediate with Russia on returning the children to their families.



The Qatari official stated, "The process included obtaining the families' approval... identifying the minors, verifying identity information, coordinating with humanitarian organizations, and making logistical arrangements."



The source mentioned that one of the children was accompanied by Qatari diplomats to their embassy in Moscow before being transferred to Ukraine.



Efforts to reach the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office for Human Rights for comment were unsuccessful.



These cases appear to differ from those of children whom Ukraine claims were forcibly transferred to Russia from territories occupied by Moscow. This matter is under consideration by the International Criminal Court.



Reuters



