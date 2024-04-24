News
Russia, Ukraine agree to exchange 48 displaced children by the war
World News
2024-04-24 | 09:44
Russia, Ukraine agree to exchange 48 displaced children by the war
Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, announced on Wednesday that an agreement was reached with Kyiv to exchange 48 children displaced by the war, following the first meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials on the topic in Qatar, which acted as a mediator in this sensitive issue.
Lvova-Belova told reporters, "As a result of the agreement, 29 children will return to Ukraine and 19 to Russia."
This official, along with President Vladimir Putin, has been under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court since 2023 on the belief that thousands of Ukrainian children were not displaced by the fighting but were deliberately deported by Russia, a claim Moscow strongly denies.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Agreement
Displaced Children
War
