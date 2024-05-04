News
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has granted the Hamas movement a one-week period to respond to the proposed prisoner exchange deal presented by Egypt, reaffirming its rejection of halting hostilities in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation returned to Cairo concurrently with the arrival of CIA Director William Burns, who is intensifying discussions in Cairo and pressing for progress toward an imminent deal.
Hamas, on its part, seeks a deal that guarantees a long-term ceasefire with American assurances to respect the ceasefire. In contrast, Israel aims for a swift deal, although leadership in Tel Aviv remains skeptical about the American optimism regarding an imminent agreement.
By exerting further pressure and military posturing, both the political and military establishments in Israel seek to subdue Hamas.
They have hinted at an attack on Rafah and leaked information about Washington handing over evacuation maps for civilians and relief workers to areas such as Al-Mawasi and Al-Khayyam, coinciding with continued planning for an attack on the Philadelphi Axis.
Regarding the Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, he believes the war is far from over.
On the Lebanese front, Israel is also working to balance military threats and progress towards a settlement. Tel Aviv has objections to Paris' policy in managing peace negotiations and leaking information.
According to a security official, Tel Aviv seeks to communicate only with Washington, as it appears that the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, is moving towards a peaceful settlement, awaiting the success of the prisoner exchange deal before its launch.
According to Tel Aviv, what is being negotiated is similar to Resolution 1701.
Meanwhile, amid ongoing tensions, residents of the north and mayors intensify their protests, demanding an immediate resolution to ensure security and the return of residents.
While awaiting the outcome of the Cairo talks and Hamas' response, the army continues to bolster its forces in both the south and the north.
