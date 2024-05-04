News
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a show of solidarity with Palestine, protesters disrupted the graduation ceremony of the College of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Michigan.
After more than two weeks of escalating protests at American universities, their momentum remains strong.
The scene unfolded near New York University, where its administration enlisted city police to remove students from its campus, prompting them to take to nearby streets.
While Columbia University in New York announced that 13 adult individuals arrested on campus were not affiliated with the university, its president addressed students without clearly addressing the future of campus life.
While some universities resorted to police intervention to halt protests, others reached moderate solutions with their students.
For instance, Vermont University agreed with its students to cancel the speech of the US ambassador to the United Nations at the graduation ceremony in response to all vetoes related to Palestinians raised in its name at the Security Council.
Moreover, the term "divestment" has become popular, the opposite of investment. Students have advocated for divesting from any investments in companies associated with Israel.
Since universities have funds designated for investments that yield financial returns, agreements have been made in several academic institutions to review these investments without making any promises, including Brown University.
