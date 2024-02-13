Diplomatic and Political Encounters at Beit Al-Wasat

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13 | 09:40
High views
Diplomatic and Political Encounters at Beit Al-Wasat
Diplomatic and Political Encounters at Beit Al-Wasat

Report by Remmy Derbass, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
 
It is no coincidence that the first meeting held by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Beit Al-Wasat was with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, in a meeting that lasted for more than half an hour. 

While Ambassador Johnson described the meeting as excellent, Hariri's close associates appeared content with this encounter. 

The importance of the visit of the US ambassador is matched by the visit of the Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, in a visit that deserves attention, considering Egypt's membership in the Quintet Committee for the Lebanese file. 

Equally significant is the visit of MP Alain Aoun to Hariri, even if in his personal capacity, as he stated, differing in his stance from his colleagues in the Free Patriotic Movement. Nevertheless, Aoun is ultimately a member of the Strong Lebanon bloc.

While it was expected that Hariri would visit the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, at the Dar Al-Fatwa, the latter led a delegation to Beit Al-Wasat, including the Mufti of the regions and members of the Sharia Council. According to observers of the meeting, they wished for Hariri to return to his political work and return to Lebanon.

As with Beit Al-Wasat, the shrine of the late PM Martyr Rafik Hariri, I witnessed the presence of political figures, parliamentary delegations, and the public a day before commemorating the 14th of February. The commemoration is expected to include a stop by Hariri at the shrine amidst large crowds, followed by a speech at Beit Al-Wasat.

Hariri's meetings at Beit Al-Wasat, whether diplomatic, political, or regional, will continue even after commemorating the 14th of February on Wednesday, as his schedule remains open until the following Saturday.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Hariri

Lebanon

