Navalny moved from prison near Moscow to unknown location: Spokesperson

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been transferred from a prison near Moscow to an undisclosed location, as announced by his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Friday, citing a representative of the court.



Yarmysh stated that she was informed that Navalny, serving a 19-year prison sentence, was moved from the Vladimir region near Moscow on December 11. This suggests the possibility of his transfer to a more restrictive prison, adding that "the exact location (of the transfer) is not known."



AFP