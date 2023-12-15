Navalny moved from prison near Moscow to unknown location: Spokesperson

World News
2023-12-15 | 06:52
High views
Navalny moved from prison near Moscow to unknown location: Spokesperson
Navalny moved from prison near Moscow to unknown location: Spokesperson

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been transferred from a prison near Moscow to an undisclosed location, as announced by his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Friday, citing a representative of the court. 

Yarmysh stated that she was informed that Navalny, serving a 19-year prison sentence, was moved from the Vladimir region near Moscow on December 11. This suggests the possibility of his transfer to a more restrictive prison, adding that "the exact location (of the transfer) is not known." 

AFP   
 

World News

Russia

Opposition

Alexei Navalny

Prison

Moscow

Court

