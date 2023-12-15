A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15 | 08:09
High views
LBCI
LBCI
A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea
A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea

The German company Hapag-Lloyd confirmed that one of its ships was attacked near the coast of Yemen, and none of its crew members were injured.

Axios reported that due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, there has been a near-total halt in ships reaching the Israeli port of Eilat.

In this context, the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who visited the Gulf in recent days, requested his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar to convey warning messages to the Houthis about the continuation of their attacks against Israel.

However, the Israeli War Cabinet decided not to resort to military action at the moment to prevent the Houthis and their Iranian supporters from diverting the attention of the Israeli army from the conflict in Gaza and creating a broader conflict in the region.
 

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
World News
08:40

Indonesia state power firm PLN signs 14 clean energy deals during COP28

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
Middle East News
13:48

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM

