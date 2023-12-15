A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea

The German company Hapag-Lloyd confirmed that one of its ships was attacked near the coast of Yemen, and none of its crew members were injured.



Axios reported that due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, there has been a near-total halt in ships reaching the Israeli port of Eilat.



In this context, the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who visited the Gulf in recent days, requested his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar to convey warning messages to the Houthis about the continuation of their attacks against Israel.



However, the Israeli War Cabinet decided not to resort to military action at the moment to prevent the Houthis and their Iranian supporters from diverting the attention of the Israeli army from the conflict in Gaza and creating a broader conflict in the region.