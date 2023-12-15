News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Labor Inspector
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
A new attack by Houthis in Red Sea
The German company Hapag-Lloyd confirmed that one of its ships was attacked near the coast of Yemen, and none of its crew members were injured.
Axios reported that due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, there has been a near-total halt in ships reaching the Israeli port of Eilat.
In this context, the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who visited the Gulf in recent days, requested his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar to convey warning messages to the Houthis about the continuation of their attacks against Israel.
However, the Israeli War Cabinet decided not to resort to military action at the moment to prevent the Houthis and their Iranian supporters from diverting the attention of the Israeli army from the conflict in Gaza and creating a broader conflict in the region.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Yemen
Red Sea
Houthi
German
Attack
Israel
War
US
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:07
The Houthis attack ship in the Red Sea: US official
World News
04:07
The Houthis attack ship in the Red Sea: US official
0
Middle East News
2023-12-13
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2023-12-13
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12
Houthi Missile Attack on Non-Israeli Ship: Repercussions and Conflicting Narratives
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12
Houthi Missile Attack on Non-Israeli Ship: Repercussions and Conflicting Narratives
0
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Israel says it helped thwart Iranian-backed attack in Cyprus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:40
Indonesia state power firm PLN signs 14 clean energy deals during COP28
World News
08:40
Indonesia state power firm PLN signs 14 clean energy deals during COP28
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-11-30
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:23
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
2
Middle East News
08:06
Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis
Middle East News
08:06
Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis
3
Lebanon Economy
02:31
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Lebanon Economy
02:31
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
4
Middle East News
11:32
NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival
Middle East News
11:32
NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival
5
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
7
Middle East News
13:48
Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon
Middle East News
13:48
Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
12:35
Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM
Lebanon News
12:35
Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More