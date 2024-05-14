News
Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon
2024-05-14 | 15:15
Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon
The Israeli army announced that a civilian was killed and five soldiers were injured due to rockets fired from Lebanon on Tuesday at the Israeli side of the border.
Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing, "On the northern border, a civilian was killed today by an anti-tank missile that hit Adamit," a kibbutz located on the border with Lebanon.
The Israeli army stated that "several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon," with one soldier moderately injured and four others sustaining minor injuries.
AFP
