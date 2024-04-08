After the Lebanese Forces Party was notified of the death of Pascal Sleiman, the party requested a "serious and thorough investigation by security and judicial authorities into those detained in this case, to uncover the real reasons behind it."



In a Monday statement, it noted that the information reported so far about the motives of the crime does not seem consistent with the reality of the situation.



The party believed that the death of Pascal Sleiman was a "deliberate and intentional act," adding that they consider it a "political assassination until proven otherwise."



In the statement, the Lebanese Forces Party thanked all the political parties, including the Kataeb Party, the National Liberal Party, and other independent figures "who rallied with us from the first moment to denounce the incident with the utmost condemnation."



The party expressed their condolences to Pascal Sleiman's family and relatives, assuring them that his "sacrifice" will not be forgotten. They compared his killing to that of other martyrs who have contributed to preserving Lebanon's freedom, dignity, and vitality.



They confirmed that the march continues to defend the cause that Pascal Sleiman believed in, considering that "he who believes he can intimidate us and deter us from completing our march by establishing a real state in which citizens feel safe and secure is mistaken."



They emphasized that "we will not allow the Lebanese to despair," adding: "We will continue to defend the values we believe in."