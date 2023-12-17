French Foreign Ministry says employee killed in an Israeli attack on Rafah

The French Foreign Ministry announced that one of its employees has died as a result of injuries sustained during an Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



In a statement issued late Saturday, the ministry mentioned that the man was taking shelter in the home of one of his colleagues from the French consulate with two other colleagues and several members of their families.



The statement added, "The house was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday evening, causing him serious injuries and killing about ten others," indicating that he died later from his injuries.



The statement expressed France's condemnation of the airstrike that targeted a residential building.



It further stated, "We demand the Israeli authorities clarify the full circumstances of this airstrike as soon as possible."



AFP