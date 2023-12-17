French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks 'cannot go unanswered'

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna warned that attacks in the Red Sea "cannot go unanswered" after a series of operations by the Houthi rebels in Yemen in the context of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



Colonna stated during her visit to Tel Aviv that "these attacks cannot go unanswered," confirming, "We are considering several options with our partners," including a "defensive role to prevent a recurrence of such incidents."



AFP