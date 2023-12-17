France calls for 'immediate’ Gaza truce

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed her country's "deep" concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for an "immediate and sustainable ceasefire" in the war between Israel and Hamas during her visit to Tel Aviv on Sunday.



Colonna stated in a joint press conference with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, "Many civilians have been killed," emphasizing the need not to forget the victims of the attack launched by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on the southern part of the Israeli state on October 7.



AFP