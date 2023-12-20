Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

The leader of the Yemeni Houthi group, allied with Iran, stated on Wednesday that his group would launch missiles at US warships if Washington got more involved in its affairs or targeted Yemen.



Abdul-Malik al-Houthi also warned other countries against participating in the multinational operation launched by the United States on Tuesday to protect trade in the Red Sea following the escalation of Houthi attacks on ships.



In a televised speech, al-Houthi said, "We will make US warships a target for our missiles, and we cannot be afraid of the threat."



Reuters