Putin calls for 'severe' response to foreign efforts to destabilize Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for a "severe" response to foreign private agents that he believes are seeking to destabilize Russia by supporting Ukraine.



Putin said in a video speech on the occasion of Security Agency Workers' Day, "The Kyiv regime is following the path of state terrorism with direct support from foreign private agents, practically committing state terrorism."



He continued, "These are acts of sabotage against civilian sites, infrastructure, transportation, and energy facilities, attacks on civilian citizens and representatives of the authorities."



Russia has witnessed several acts of sabotage targeting railways and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022.



Putin stated, "Strict limits must be set on attempts by foreign private agents to undermine Russia's political and social situation."



He said, "The task of the security services is not easy, but you have all the necessary capabilities and potential to ensure the security of the state, society, and our citizens."



