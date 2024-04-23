News
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Washington calls on Baghdad to protect US forces after two new attacks
World News
2024-04-23 | 15:13
Washington calls on Baghdad to protect US forces after two new attacks
The US military called on the Iraqi government on Tuesday to take steps to protect US forces in both Iraq and Syria after two failed attacks were carried out by armed groups allied with Iran on Monday.
Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, speaking to reporters, said, "These attacks put coalition and Iraqi personnel at risk. We call on the government of Iraq to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of US forces in Iraq and Syria against attacks from these groups."
He added, "If these attacks continue, we will not hesitate to defend our forces, as we have done in the past."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Iraq
Syria
Attacks
Iran
