Washington calls on Baghdad to protect US forces after two new attacks

The US military called on the Iraqi government on Tuesday to take steps to protect US forces in both Iraq and Syria after two failed attacks were carried out by armed groups allied with Iran on Monday.



Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, speaking to reporters, said, "These attacks put coalition and Iraqi personnel at risk. We call on the government of Iraq to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of US forces in Iraq and Syria against attacks from these groups."



He added, "If these attacks continue, we will not hesitate to defend our forces, as we have done in the past."



Reuters