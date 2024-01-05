Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the German government is closely monitoring the situation on the borders between Israel and Lebanon. This comes as the Foreign Minister prepares to travel to the Middle East for talks.



The spokesperson added, "The danger of escalation is unfortunately very real."



Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to depart on Sunday, heading to Israel to meet with her new counterpart, Yisrael Katz, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to the spokesperson.



Talks are also expected to take place in the Palestinian territories.



Reuters