Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation

World News
2024-04-15 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation

The European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday the Middle East stood "on the edge of the cliff" and called for de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israeli attack on Tehran's consulate in Damascus that killed seven officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards including two senior commanders.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the April 1 airstrike on the consulate in Syria's capital.

"We're on the edge of the cliff and we have to move away from it," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Spanish radio station Onda Cero. "We have to step on the brakes and reverse gear."

Borrell said he expected a response from Israel to the unprecedented aerial attack by Iran but hoped it would not spark further escalation.

He said there was "profound division" within Israel's right-wing governing coalition between hardliners seeking fierce retaliation and a "more moderate and sensible" faction.

That faction advocates for retaliation, Borrell said, "but in a way that avoids a response to the response."

Borrell, who spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian late on Sunday, said the EU needed to have the best possible relations with Iran despite the sanctions the bloc has imposed on the Islamic Republic over its disputed nuclear energy program and other issues.

"It is in everyone's interest that Iran does not become a nuclear power and that the Middle East is pacified," he said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Josep Borrell

European Union

Israel

Iran

Attack

Middle East

Syria

Tehran

Consulate

LBCI Next
Germany pledges more Sudan aid as European leaders push for funding on war anniversary
Europe aviation agency urges caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-10

Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

LBCI
World News
11:28

British PM Rishi Sunak to speak with Israel's Netanyahu, aiming to avoid escalation

LBCI
World News
10:46

Blinken: Washington doesn't want escalation with Iran but will continue defending Israel

LBCI
World News
10:34

Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34

Gaza's death toll exceeds 33,790: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More