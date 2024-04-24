News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 12:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
By Rawad Taha
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf addressed the ongoing volatility and the efforts to de-escalate tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border during a press briefing on Wednesday.
"There has been a high degree of volatility on that border, a very disturbing degree of volatility," Leaf stated.
She highlighted the hardships faced by communities caught in the conflict, noting that "communities on either side of that border have had to evacuate to other parts of Lebanon and Israel to stay out of harm's way."
"The potential for escalation is acute," Leaf remarked.
She explained the US stance, saying, "We have of course cautioned Israel regarding its response to the attacks that Hezbollah initiated in the initial hours as the attacks were unfolding."
"We have cautioned Israel to be careful in the way it responds," Leaf said.
She further noted the broader international efforts to contain the situation, "We have certainly used a number of channels and have been aided by other partners in using their channels, both direct and indirect, to Hezbollah, to warn against widening the conflict."
Leaf also expressed optimism about the prospects for peace, indicating potential steps towards diplomatic resolutions.
"So yes, there's absolutely a prospect for de-escalation of a more formal kind, and then ultimately moving to a diplomatic effort to delineate the border," she concluded.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Conflict
US
Barbara Leaf
Tensions
Next
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution
0
Middle East News
2024-02-09
Jumblatt and Lavrov discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Lebanon's role
Middle East News
2024-02-09
Jumblatt and Lavrov discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Lebanon's role
0
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iran assures the US that it does not want to 'escalate tensions' with Israel: Minister
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iran assures the US that it does not want to 'escalate tensions' with Israel: Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
0
Lebanon News
12:03
Syrian refugee situation: Minister Mawlawi addresses law enforcement measures
Lebanon News
12:03
Syrian refugee situation: Minister Mawlawi addresses law enforcement measures
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
0
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
0
World News
11:29
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
World News
11:29
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
0
World News
2024-03-28
Official figures show UK economy went into 'shallow' recession last year
World News
2024-03-28
Official figures show UK economy went into 'shallow' recession last year
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
2
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
3
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
4
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
8
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More