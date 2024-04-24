US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

2024-04-24 | 12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
2min
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict

By Rawad Taha

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf addressed the ongoing volatility and the efforts to de-escalate tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"There has been a high degree of volatility on that border, a very disturbing degree of volatility," Leaf stated. 

She highlighted the hardships faced by communities caught in the conflict, noting that "communities on either side of that border have had to evacuate to other parts of Lebanon and Israel to stay out of harm's way."

"The potential for escalation is acute," Leaf remarked. 

She explained the US stance, saying, "We have of course cautioned Israel regarding its response to the attacks that Hezbollah initiated in the initial hours as the attacks were unfolding."

"We have cautioned Israel to be careful in the way it responds," Leaf said. 

She further noted the broader international efforts to contain the situation, "We have certainly used a number of channels and have been aided by other partners in using their channels, both direct and indirect, to Hezbollah, to warn against widening the conflict."

Leaf also expressed optimism about the prospects for peace, indicating potential steps towards diplomatic resolutions. 

"So yes, there's absolutely a prospect for de-escalation of a more formal kind, and then ultimately moving to a diplomatic effort to delineate the border," she concluded.
 

