US military denies striking rocket launcher in Iraq

World News
2024-01-11 | 10:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US military denies striking rocket launcher in Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US military denies striking rocket launcher in Iraq

The US military said it did not carry out an air strike on a rocket launcher on Monday near Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts US and other international forces, a US military official said on Thursday.

"The vehicle mounted rocket launcher, which was reportedly found approximately 7km east of Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq, was not destroyed as a result of a US air strike", the US military official told Reuters.

Two Iraqi army officials told Reuters on Tuesday that a US air strike on a rocket launcher late on Monday foiled an attack on Ain al-Asad air base. read more

The US military official said "any damage to the launcher could have been the result of a malfunction or misfire".

Since October 17, the US and Coalition forces have been attacked at least 130 times in Iraq and Syria, the US military official said.

As of Thursday, there had been 53 attacks in Iraq and 77 in Syria, usually with a mix of one-way attack drones, rockets, mortars, and close-range ballistic missiles, the official added.

Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel's campaign in Gaza and hold the US partly responsible.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Military

Strike

Ain Al-Asad

Iraq

LBCI Next
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-09

US airstrike thwarts rocket attack on Iraqi air base: Reuters sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Baghdad condemns US attack on Iraqi military sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Iraqi government condemns US strikes as a 'clear violation of sovereignty'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:36

Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites

LBCI
World News
14:01

Greek students protest government plan for private universities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Seeking justice in Beirut blast: The LACC calls for international fact-finding committee

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

Yemen's Houthi group says it targeted container ship heading towards Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-05

Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More