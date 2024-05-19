British Defense Minister: Strength of relations between China and Russia threatens democracy

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps expressed grave concern on Sunday, regarding the recent diplomatic strengthening between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeing it as a threat to democracy.



Shapps told Sky News, 'I am deeply concerned about this because both countries do not believe in democracy.'



He added, 'In this situation, as they try to spread their system to the rest of the world, we must watch and open our eyes carefully because this poses a direct threat to our way of life.'



The Russian and Chinese leaders pledged on Thursday to begin a 'new era' of partnership between the United States' strongest adversaries."



Reuters