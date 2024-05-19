British Defense Minister: Strength of relations between China and Russia threatens democracy

World News
2024-05-19 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
British Defense Minister: Strength of relations between China and Russia threatens democracy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
British Defense Minister: Strength of relations between China and Russia threatens democracy

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps expressed grave concern on Sunday, regarding the recent diplomatic strengthening between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeing it as a threat to democracy.

Shapps told Sky News, 'I am deeply concerned about this because both countries do not believe in democracy.'

He added, 'In this situation, as they try to spread their system to the rest of the world, we must watch and open our eyes carefully because this poses a direct threat to our way of life.'

The Russian and Chinese leaders pledged on Thursday to begin a 'new era' of partnership between the United States' strongest adversaries."

Reuters

World News

Russia

China

Relation

Democracy

Threat

LBCI Next
Britain: Violence in Darfur, Sudan, constitutes crimes against humanity
Slovak PM overcomes critical stage after assassination attempt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Putin says China, Russia relationship is a 'stabilizing factor' in the world

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-18

Incoming Taiwan president to pledge steady approach to relationship with China

LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Russia, China affirm desire to avoid 'new escalation' in Ukraine: Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:59

Congolese Army Spokesperson: Thwarting 'coup attempt' in Kinshasa

LBCI
World News
06:48

Britain: Violence in Darfur, Sudan, constitutes crimes against humanity

LBCI
World News
05:36

Slovak PM overcomes critical stage after assassination attempt

LBCI
World News
04:31

WikiLeaks' founder faces US extradition judgment day

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03

Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-15

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah attack

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Beirut Airport's Cafématik shuts down, Zaatar w Zeit among others to replace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Chehayeb to LBCI: Lebanon is "in the waiting room," any president would be better for the current situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44

Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:52

Gantz urges Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit Netanyahu's cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More