China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections

On Thursday, China urged the United States to "refrain from interference" in the elections in Taiwan, emphasizing its strong opposition to official visits between the self-governing island and the United States.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated on Thursday that Washington should "refrain from intervening in the elections in the Taiwan region in any form to avoid causing dangerous harm to Sino-American relations."



She emphasized that "China consistently opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan" after the US announced sending a delegation following this week's vote.



AFP