China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections

World News
2024-01-11 | 03:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China calls on US to &#39;refrain from interference&#39; in Taiwan elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections

On Thursday, China urged the United States to "refrain from interference" in the elections in Taiwan, emphasizing its strong opposition to official visits between the self-governing island and the United States. 

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated on Thursday that Washington should "refrain from intervening in the elections in the Taiwan region in any form to avoid causing dangerous harm to Sino-American relations."  

She emphasized that "China consistently opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan" after the US announced sending a delegation following this week's vote. 

AFP 
 

World News

China

United States

Elections

Taiwan

LBCI Next
The West's options to counter Houthi attacks in Red Sea are limited, according to experts
Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

China Asserts Unyielding Stance on Taiwan During Talks with US Officials

LBCI
World News
2024-01-07

China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales

LBCI
World News
2023-12-09

Washington and its allies will 'defend' stability in the Taiwan Strait: United States

LBCI
World News
2023-11-27

Ten Taiwanese soldiers charged with spying for China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:08

Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"

LBCI
World News
07:21

Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel

LBCI
World News
07:19

Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA

LBCI
World News
07:19

French naval forces escorting ships with French interests through Red Sea, says top naval commander

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More