Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks
World News
2024-05-06 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks
Russia warned Britain on Monday that if British weapons were used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory then Moscow could hit back at British military installations and equipment both inside Ukraine and elsewhere.
British Ambassador Nigel Casey was summoned to the foreign ministry for a formal protest after Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Ukraine had the right to use British weapons to strike Russia.
Russia's foreign ministry said the Cameron remarks recognized that Britain was now de-facto a part of the conflict.
"Casey was warned that in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory with British weapons, any British military facilities and equipment on the territory of Ukraine and abroad" could be targeted, the foreign ministry said.
"The Ambassador was called upon to reflect on the inevitable catastrophic consequences of such hostile steps by London and immediately refute the belligerent provocative statements of the head of the Foreign Office in the most decisive and unambiguous way."
Reuters
