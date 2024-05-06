Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks

2024-05-06 | 10:10
Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks
Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks

Russia warned Britain on Monday that if British weapons were used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory then Moscow could hit back at British military installations and equipment both inside Ukraine and elsewhere.

British Ambassador Nigel Casey was summoned to the foreign ministry for a formal protest after Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Ukraine had the right to use British weapons to strike Russia.

Russia's foreign ministry said the Cameron remarks recognized that Britain was now de-facto a part of the conflict.

"Casey was warned that in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory with British weapons, any British military facilities and equipment on the territory of Ukraine and abroad" could be targeted, the foreign ministry said.

"The Ambassador was called upon to reflect on the inevitable catastrophic consequences of such hostile steps by London and immediately refute the belligerent provocative statements of the head of the Foreign Office in the most decisive and unambiguous way."


Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Strike

British

Military

Targets

Cameron

Remarks

Russia announces control of village in eastern Ukraine
Presidential and general elections in Panama feature many candidates
