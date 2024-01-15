News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hapag-Lloyd: Situation in the Red Sea has not changed
World News
2024-01-15 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hapag-Lloyd: Situation in the Red Sea has not changed
Hapag-Lloyd stated on Monday in an update on the impact of Houthi attacks on ships that the situation in the Red Sea has not changed.
The company said in a statement on its website, "We will reassess the situation on Monday, January 22nd."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Hapag-Lloyd
Red Sea
Yemen
Houthi
Attacks
Ships
Shipment
Next
Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers hold talks with their Iranian counterparts
Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:51
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue
World News
07:51
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue
0
World News
2024-01-08
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea
World News
2024-01-08
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea
0
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2024-01-12
UAE expresses concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea ships
Middle East News
2024-01-12
UAE expresses concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea ships
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:51
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue
World News
07:51
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea will continue
0
Middle East News
07:25
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza
Middle East News
07:25
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza
0
World News
07:07
UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port
World News
07:07
UN agencies urge Israel to allow urgent aid delivery to Gaza through Ashdod Port
0
World News
06:42
Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances
World News
06:42
Primary Republican elections in Iowa test Trump's Presidential candidacy chances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-11
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam
World News
2023-08-11
Record quantity of cocaine seized at Dutch port of Rotterdam
0
Lebanon News
07:16
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
07:16
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
0
Middle East News
08:11
Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police
Middle East News
08:11
Thirteen hurt in Palestinian-suspected car-ramming in Israel: Police
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
2
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
3
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
4
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Middle East News
04:49
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
5
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel
6
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
7
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
8
Middle East News
06:47
Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight
Middle East News
06:47
Al-Qassam Brigades to reveal fate of three hostages tonight
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More