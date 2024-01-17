News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
U.S. National Security Advisor Clarifies Chip Export Restrictions to China at Davos Forum
World News
2024-01-17 | 02:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
U.S. National Security Advisor Clarifies Chip Export Restrictions to China at Davos Forum
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that U.S. restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China aim to preserve national security rather than impede trade, following implicit criticism from Beijing.
Sullivan, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, said, "I want to make clear that these specific measures do not constitute a technological blockade. They do not seek to restrict trade and investment on a broader scale and are not, in fact, designed that way." He added that U.S. restrictions on semiconductors involve "broad exemptions for commercial chips, chips that can help advance economic development."
AFP
World News
US
China
Next
China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-14
Russia's ally China needed to end Ukraine war, Swiss diplomat says
World News
2024-01-14
Russia's ally China needed to end Ukraine war, Swiss diplomat says
0
World News
2024-01-14
China 'strongly condemns' US statement on Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-14
China 'strongly condemns' US statement on Taiwan elections
0
World News
2024-01-11
US urges China not to interfere in Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-11
US urges China not to interfere in Taiwan elections
0
World News
2024-01-11
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-11
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:26
China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran
World News
03:26
China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran
0
World News
01:46
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
World News
01:46
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
0
World News
11:46
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
World News
11:46
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
0
World News
10:40
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
World News
10:40
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
0
Press Highlights
01:14
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
Press Highlights
01:14
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
2
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
3
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
6
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
7
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
8
Middle East News
07:51
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
Middle East News
07:51
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More