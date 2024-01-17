U.S. National Security Advisor Clarifies Chip Export Restrictions to China at Davos Forum

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that U.S. restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China aim to preserve national security rather than impede trade, following implicit criticism from Beijing.

Sullivan, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, said, "I want to make clear that these specific measures do not constitute a technological blockade. They do not seek to restrict trade and investment on a broader scale and are not, in fact, designed that way." He added that U.S. restrictions on semiconductors involve "broad exemptions for commercial chips, chips that can help advance economic development."

AFP