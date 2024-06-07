Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes

News
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hezbollah announced in its fourth statement on Thursday, June 6, that it had fired air defense missiles at Israeli warplanes, marking the first time they have publicly stated targeting Israeli combat aircraft.
Although the attack did not down the aircraft, it forced it to retreat beyond the border, according to Hezbollah's statement.
Since the onset of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Hezbollah has successfully shot down four Israeli drones, specifically two Hermes 450 and two Hermes 900 models.
Did Hezbollah use the same air defense missile system against the drones and warplanes?
However, there are significant differences between drones like Hermes 900 and Israeli fighter jets, often F-16s. Hermes 900 has a maximum speed of 220 km/h, whereas F-16 can exceed speeds of 2,414 km/h—more than ten times faster.
Additionally, fighter jets operate at higher altitudes and have superior maneuverability compared to drones. These differences suggest that the air defense missiles used against the fighter jets might be different from those used against the drones.
Hezbollah has also extended its air defense operations to target Israel's air defense systems. The group recently bombarded the Iron Dome system at the Ramot Naftali base, sending a dual message to Israel amidst increasing Israeli discussions about expanding the war into Lebanon.
In light of these developments, Hezbollah continues to employ a strategy of deliberate ambiguity, keeping both its capabilities and intentions shrouded in uncertainty.
