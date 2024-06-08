French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Visits the Vatican, Discusses Lebanon

2024-06-08
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Visits the Vatican, Discusses Lebanon
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Visits the Vatican, Discusses Lebanon

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that he visited the Vatican yesterday.
He stated on his account on the "X" platform: "I was at the Vatican yesterday as the personal envoy of the French President to discuss the issue of Lebanon with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States."
 
 
 
 

Biden, Macron to discuss Israel and Ukraine in state visit
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
LBCI Previous

