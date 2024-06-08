News
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Visits the Vatican, Discusses Lebanon
World News
2024-06-08 | 10:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Visits the Vatican, Discusses Lebanon
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that he visited the Vatican yesterday.
He stated on his account on the "X" platform: "I was at the Vatican yesterday as the personal envoy of the French President to discuss the issue of Lebanon with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States."
Lebanon News
World News
Le Drian
France
Lebanon
The Vatican
Next
Biden, Macron to discuss Israel and Ukraine in state visit
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
Previous
