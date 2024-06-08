Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance

Lebanon News
2024-06-08 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance

Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun has left Lebanon for the United States. 

During his visit, he will hold meetings to discuss enhancing American support for the military institution, considering the challenges it currently faces.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese Army

Joseph Aoun

Lebanon

United States

LBCI Next
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

Two Iran-aligned individuals killed in car explosion in eastern Syria

LBCI
World News
05:39

Rahul Gandhi nominated to lead India's opposition

LBCI
World News
05:30

Russia destroys three Ukrainian drones over North Ossetia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-07

Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-06

The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
World News
04:30

Man suspected of hitting Danish PM to appear in court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
08:11

Al-Masirah: US and British airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children

LBCI
World News
07:46

Biden meets Zelenskyy in Paris, pledges support for Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More