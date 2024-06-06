Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-06 | 12:30
High views
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
2min
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Investigations have revealed that Qais Al-Faraj, who attacked the US Embassy in Awkar, acted alone and was not affiliated with any terrorist entity. Al-Faraj reportedly bought the weapon and ammunition using funds he had saved from his job as a tiler.

Authorities disclosed that Al-Faraj had never visited the area around the US Embassy before the attack. Instead, he conducted his reconnaissance using images and videos available on Google. 

Traveling from the Bekaa Valley to Beirut alone, he rented a van for approximately $50 and asked for directions to the US Embassy at various stops along the way.

Al-Faraj entered Lebanon legally with his family in 2013 and settled in Majdal Anjar. However, a month later, his brother Qusai left for Syria, where he joined an armed group in Daraa and was killed in 2015.

Sources indicate that Al-Faraj began showing signs of radicalization about four years ago, accessing websites promoting extremist ideologies and describing himself as a lone wolf loyal to ISIS.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Intelligence continues to raid and detain individuals connected to Al-Faraj, who remains in critical condition at a hospital. Reports suggest that another cleric has been detained for questioning.

This incident has reignited concerns over the security implications of the Syrian refugee population in Lebanon. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) holds crucial data on the refugees' reasons for fleeing Syria, which include political and security-related issues.

However, the UNHCR's reluctance to share such information with Lebanese security agencies due to fears of it being leaked to parties hostile to refugees remains a significant barrier to improving the security situation.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident

