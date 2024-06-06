News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-06 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Investigations have revealed that Qais Al-Faraj, who attacked the US Embassy in Awkar, acted alone and was not affiliated with any terrorist entity. Al-Faraj reportedly bought the weapon and ammunition using funds he had saved from his job as a tiler.
Authorities disclosed that Al-Faraj had never visited the area around the US Embassy before the attack. Instead, he conducted his reconnaissance using images and videos available on Google.
Traveling from the Bekaa Valley to Beirut alone, he rented a van for approximately $50 and asked for directions to the US Embassy at various stops along the way.
Al-Faraj entered Lebanon legally with his family in 2013 and settled in Majdal Anjar. However, a month later, his brother Qusai left for Syria, where he joined an armed group in Daraa and was killed in 2015.
Sources indicate that Al-Faraj began showing signs of radicalization about four years ago, accessing websites promoting extremist ideologies and describing himself as a lone wolf loyal to ISIS.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Intelligence continues to raid and detain individuals connected to Al-Faraj, who remains in critical condition at a hospital. Reports suggest that another cleric has been detained for questioning.
This incident has reignited concerns over the security implications of the Syrian refugee population in Lebanon. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) holds crucial data on the refugees' reasons for fleeing Syria, which include political and security-related issues.
However, the UNHCR's reluctance to share such information with Lebanese security agencies due to fears of it being leaked to parties hostile to refugees remains a significant barrier to improving the security situation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Security
Implications
Syrian
Refugees
Attacker
US
Embassy
Incident
Next
Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
0
Middle East News
2024-06-05
Iraqi PM and Syrian President discuss security coordination
Middle East News
2024-06-05
Iraqi PM and Syrian President discuss security coordination
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Mikati follows up on gunfire incident at US Embassy, informed of situation stabilization and investigation commencement
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Mikati follows up on gunfire incident at US Embassy, informed of situation stabilization and investigation commencement
0
Middle East News
2024-05-03
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
Middle East News
2024-05-03
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
0
World News
2024-05-01
‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House
World News
2024-05-01
‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
0
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Hamas expresses concern over President Raisi's helicopter incident
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Hamas expresses concern over President Raisi's helicopter incident
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:01
Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon
Middle East News
03:01
Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
4
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
6
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
7
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More