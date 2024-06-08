Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA

On Saturday, the National News Agency (NNA) reported that a large fire erupted at positions belonging to the Lebanese army and UNIFIL (the Nepalese Battalion) opposite the Manara settlement on the northeastern outskirts of Mais al-Jabal, near the Blue Line.



It added that civil defense teams from the Islamic Risala Scout Association and the Lebanese Civil Defense and UNIFIL vehicles have been dispatched to work on extinguishing the fire.

In a later update, the agency added that several landmines exploded due to the fire, affirming that firefighting operations are still ongoing.