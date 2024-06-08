Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state

2024-06-08 | 05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state

MP Razi El Hage considered that "every document issued by the Church throughout history has its significance," adding: "The 'Bkerki document' should not be taken lightly, as it outlines risks and strategies to address them."

He said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "We will have a document and we expect from the political forces to apply it seriously, away from personal interests."

He added, "We do not reject understandings, we reject new customs. Our experience with previous dialogues was unpleasant and unfruitful, and we did not see that the other party committed to what was agreed upon."

El Hage considered that "the Quintet Committee is seeking 'conciliatory and facilitative' efforts, trying to ease matters." He highlighted that the members of the Committee are impartial to the challenges and do not advocate for any specific candidate.

He pointed out that "the 'Axis of Resistance' impedes the functioning of the republic and takes control of the presidential election process."

He expressed, "We are open to dialogue, but it must adhere to constitutional principles. We refuse to trivialize the constitution."

"We are ready at all times for presidential elections, and we are ready in terms of names and votes," he affirmed.

He further mentioned, "In six days, it will mark one year since the previous call for presidential elections, the last of which occurred on June 14, 2023."

Regarding the Syrian refugee file, he said, "We demand that aid be given to Syrians inside Syria."
 

