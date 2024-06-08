US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

2024-06-08 | 13:30
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon&#39;s presidential vacuum
2min
US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

Following the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted US President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Paris for a State visit. 

The visit underscored the deep historic ties and shared values between France and the United States. 

Reflecting on their historical relationship and recalling the sacrifices made for peace and freedom by past generations in both countries, the presidents reaffirmed their commitment to a Europe that is whole, free, and at peace.

The two presidents emphasized the utmost importance of preserving the stability of Lebanon and de-escalating tensions on the Blue Line. 

They committed to working together to achieve this goal, calling on all parties to exert maximum restraint and responsibility in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In this context, France and the United States highlighted the urgency of ending Lebanon’s 18-month presidential vacuum and proceeding without further delay with the election of a president, the formation of a government, and the implementation of necessary reforms to stabilize the Lebanese economy and lay the foundations for recovery and sustainable inclusive growth.
 

Lebanon News

World News

Lebanon

France

US

Emmanuel Macron

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Paris

