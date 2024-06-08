Biden: US 'stands strong with Ukraine'

World News
2024-06-08 | 11:00
Biden: US 'stands strong with Ukraine'
Biden: US 'stands strong with Ukraine'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday pledged Washington's support for Kyiv in its battle against the Russian invasion, warning that Vladimir Putin would not stop at Ukraine.

"Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine... all of Europe will be threatened, we are not going to let that happen," Biden said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away."

AFP

