Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown, sends it to Biden

World News
2024-01-19 | 01:48
High views
The US House of Representatives approved a temporary funding bill on Thursday to finance the federal government until early March and avoid a partial government shutdown, sending it to President Joe Biden for approval. 

The measure was approved by a majority of 314 votes in favor and 108 against, with opposition from 106 Republicans and two Democrats.

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate easily approved the bill with a majority of 77 votes in favor and 18 against before the deadline early in the week.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote, "We have good news for America; there will be no shutdown on Friday."

However, some far-right Republicans in the House did not share this sentiment.

After the vote, Representative Bob Good told reporters, "It's a loss for the American people to unite with the Democrats and form a governing coalition to implement what Schumer and the Senate want."

Both chambers expedited the voting process due to expectations of a snowstorm today that could have hindered lawmakers' departure for the weekend break.

Reuters
 

World News

US

Congress

Bill

Government

Shutdown

Joe Biden

Democrats

