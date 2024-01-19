News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea says tests underwater nuclear weapons system
World News
2024-01-19 | 01:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
North Korea says tests underwater nuclear weapons system
North Korea has conducted a test of its underwater nuclear weapons system in a protest against this week's joint military drills by South Korea, the United States, and Japan, state media KCNA said on Friday.
The report said that the test of the "Haeil-5-23" system, a name North Korea has given to its nuclear-capable underwater attack drones, was carried out by the defense ministry's think tank in the waters off its east coast without specifying a date.
The ministry's unnamed spokesman accused the United States, South Korea, and Japan of "getting frantic" with military exercises, warning of "catastrophic consequences."
The three countries' navies held their three-day regular drills until Wednesday, alongside the US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, as part of efforts to improve their responses to Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
"Our army's underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off, and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies," the North Korean ministry spokesman said in a statement, according to KCNA.
North Korean state television has aired previous atmospheric explosion tests, which have been monitored by US and South Korean authorities, but the reported underwater weapon has not been independently verified.
Dubbed "Haeil," which means tsunami, the new drone system was first reportedly tested in March 2023, and state media said it was intended to make sneak attacks in enemy waters and destroy naval strike groups and major operational ports by creating a large radioactive wave through an underwater explosion.
Reuters
The latest reported underwater test came days after North Korea fired a new intermediate-range, solid-fuel hypersonic missile, which Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo condemned as a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
The three allies' nuclear envoys gathered in Seoul on Thursday, also condemning Pyongyang's arms trade with Russia and increasingly hostile rhetoric, just as North Korea's foreign minister visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin.
Reuters
World News
North Korea
Underwater
Nuclear
Drone
Weapons
System
United States
Next
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown, sends it to Biden
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31
Israel's Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31
Israel's Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:50
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
World News
07:50
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
0
World News
06:53
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
World News
06:53
Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
0
World News
05:58
Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia
World News
05:58
Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia
0
World News
05:41
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes
World News
05:41
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-11
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Lebanon News
2023-09-11
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
0
Lebanon News
04:48
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity
Lebanon News
04:48
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity
0
Middle East News
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
Middle East News
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
2
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
3
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
4
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
5
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
8
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More