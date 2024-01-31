Norway urges UNRWA donors to 'reflect on wider consequences' of cutting funding

Norway, a top donor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), is urging countries that have cut funding to the agency to consider the consequences of their actions on the population in Gaza, its foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday.



The Nordic country on Sunday said it would maintain its funding to UNRWA following accusations that some agency staff took part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants, in contrast to several other countries that have paused payments.



"We are discussing the question of funding with other donors and will continue to do so in the coming days and weeks," said Espen Barth Eide, adding Oslo was standing by its "strong commitment to the agency, and to the Palestinian people."



"We urge fellow donor countries to reflect on the wider consequences of cutting their funding to UNRWA," he said.



"UNWRA is a vital lifeline for 1.5 million refugees in Gaza. The agency needs international support now more than ever," said the minister.



"To avoid collectively punishing millions of people, we must distinguish what individuals may have done and what UNRWA stands for."



Barth Eide said Norwegian officials were informed of the allegations just before Friday's UN press release.



"Israeli authorities have not briefed us on the matter," he said.



