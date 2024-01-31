News
Hapag-Lloyd CEO says Red Sea crisis unlikely to end soon
World News
2024-01-31 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hapag-Lloyd CEO says Red Sea crisis unlikely to end soon
Attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen-based Houthi rebels are unlikely to end soon, forcing shipping companies to avoid the route through the Suez Canal, the head of Germany's Hapag-Lloyd told reporters in Hamburg.
"We don't think it will be over the day after tomorrow," said chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen in a news briefing. "Whether it'll be one, three, or five months - I don't know."
He added that a political deal and a mission to protect freight vessels might bring a resolution within six months.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Hapag-Lloyd
Red Sea
Crisis
Shipping
Vessel
Suez Canal
