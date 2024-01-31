Hapag-Lloyd CEO says Red Sea crisis unlikely to end soon

Attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen-based Houthi rebels are unlikely to end soon, forcing shipping companies to avoid the route through the Suez Canal, the head of Germany's Hapag-Lloyd told reporters in Hamburg.



"We don't think it will be over the day after tomorrow," said chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen in a news briefing. "Whether it'll be one, three, or five months - I don't know."



He added that a political deal and a mission to protect freight vessels might bring a resolution within six months.



Reuters