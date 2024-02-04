Mexican president requests his US counterpart to lift sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela

World News
2024-02-04 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexican president requests his US counterpart to lift sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mexican president requests his US counterpart to lift sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on Saturday requested from his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the lifting of trade sanctions imposed on Venezuela and Cuba.

López Obrador urged the US president in a phone call to "suspend sanctions against Venezuela" and "lift the blockade imposed on Cuba" to reduce the flow of immigrants from both countries, according to a statement from the Mexican presidency.

According to the statement, the left-leaning Mexican president told Biden, "Any law adopted in this context that ignores the causes of the migration phenomenon and does not address it is doomed to remain ink on paper."

In response, the White House stated that the two parties agreed to "continue their fruitful partnership" in addressing migration challenges.

This contact comes at a crucial stage, where it is expected to announce an agreement negotiated by a group of members of the Republican and Democratic Senators, which could tighten immigration policy in the United States.

While awaiting confirmation from Congress, Biden stated that this agreement represents the "harshest set of reforms" in the history of the United States and will allow for the "closure of the borders" with Mexico "when witnessing a surge" of immigrants.

The agreement's details are still unknown, but it is expected to tighten immigration and asylum policies.

Republicans insist on tightening immigration policies in exchange for releasing an additional budget of around a hundred billion dollars to meet urgent needs, including securing supplies for Ukraine, assisting Israel, and enhancing the border with Mexico.

AFP

World News

Mexico

United States

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Joe Biden

Sanctions

Cuba

Venezuela

President

LBCI Next
Australia's PM says government 'examining' claims against UNRWA
Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

Iran and Cuba seek strengthening ties to confront US sanctions

LBCI
World News
03:27

Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis

LBCI
World News
01:44

South Korea summons Russian envoy over comments on President

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06

Australia's PM says government 'examining' claims against UNRWA

LBCI
World News
03:27

Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies after cancer diagnosis

LBCI
World News
02:29

Death toll from Ukraine's strike on Lysychansk up to 28

LBCI
World News
02:02

Forest fires kill 51 in Chile

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-02

Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:49

Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:35

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
World News
11:14

Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More