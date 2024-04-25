Ukrainian President Calls for Tighter Sanctions on Russia during Meeting with British Finance Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the British Finance Minister, Jeremy Hunt, in Kiev.

He called for tightening sanctions on Russia to prevent it from evading them.

"Grateful to Britain, a close ally of my country, for revealing this week a new increase of 500 million pounds ($625 million) in the defense support package for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a statement on the Telegram app.

He emphasized the special attention given to the sanctions policy.

He also pointed out the necessity of expanding restrictive measures on Russia and eliminating the possibility of circumventing sanctions.