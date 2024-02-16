The Ukrainian army indicates fierce battles in Avdiivka

2024-02-16 | 01:45
The Ukrainian army indicates fierce battles in Avdiivka

The Ukrainian and Russian forces are engaged in "fierce battles" inside the besieged city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, according to a senior Ukrainian military commander.

Ukrainian General in the east of the country, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, stated on social media that "intense battles are taking place in the city, and our units are using all their strength and available means to contain the enemy," adding, "New positions have been established, and we continue to deploy strong reinforcements, considering all possible scenarios."

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Battle

Avdiivka

Military

