MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Our presidential initiative focuses on meeting the Quintet Committee

2024-02-24 | 04:23
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Our presidential initiative focuses on meeting the Quintet Committee
2min
MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Our presidential initiative focuses on meeting the Quintet Committee

Member of the National Moderation Bloc, MP Sajih Attieh, clarified that "based on the fact that presidential stagnation has become lethal and the war is escalating, and there is an intention to attack us on a broader scale, we saw it as a national duty to reinvigorate presidential efforts in conjunction with the efforts of the Quintet Committee. "

In addition, he said that the presidency has proven to be the key to restoring order in the country.

Therefore, "we launched our initiative, and the first meeting naturally was with the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri," Attieh stated.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Attieh affirmed that the goal is consultation and reopening presidential election sessions, indicating that "our ambition is to remain within parliament until the best person is elected for the presidency."

He pointed out that the main goal of the National Moderation Bloc's initiative is consensus among parliamentary blocs through discussions, reaching common points to agree on one or more names, and securing 86 votes. 

Furthermore, he noted that there is no intersection supporting a second candidate, but there is an intersection with the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and opposition to Frangieh.

Attieh emphasized that this initiative is based on meeting with the Quintet Committee and coordinating and cooperating with it to overcome obstacles to electing a president, denying that their initiative has any external cover.

A member of the National Moderation Bloc revealed that their relationship with everyone is excellent, especially with Arab countries and France.

In context, Attieh explained that the common factors that brought members of the National Moderation Bloc together were independence and avoiding politicization, saying, "We all have developmental backgrounds, and a national and Sunni moderation characterizes us."
 

Lebanon News

Sajih Attieh

National Moderation Bloc

MP

President

Quintet Committee

Lebanon

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
