Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield

A new US package of military aid to Ukraine will not change the situation on the front lines, where Russia has the upper hand, the Kremlin said on Monday.



The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved more than $60 billion in new aid for Ukraine which has been held up in Congress for months, causing Kyiv's forces to run low on ammunition.



"The Russian armed forces are improving their positions at the front. The money allocated and the weapons that will be supplied will not change this dynamic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



"They will lead to new victims on the Ukrainian side. More Ukrainians will die, Ukraine will suffer greater losses."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged Washington to quickly turn the bill into law and proceed with the actual transfer of weapons, saying long-range arms and air defense systems were top priorities.



"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces of Ukraine and we will have a chance for victory," Zelensky said.



Russia says the US defense industry will be the real beneficiary of the package.







Reuters