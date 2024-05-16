Russia, China affirm desire to avoid 'new escalation' in Ukraine: Statement

Beijing and Moscow emphasized the need to avoid any "new escalation" in Ukraine on Thursday, criticizing in a joint statement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, any actions that could contribute to "prolonging" the conflict.



In the statement, the two countries affirmed the "necessity" of avoiding any steps "that contribute to prolonging the hostilities and a new escalation in the conflict," implicitly referring to Western parties, which the Kremlin repeatedly blames for prolonging the war due to the military aid they provide to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow's invasion.



AFP