Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to Berlin and Paris to drum up wartime aid

World News
2024-02-16 | 01:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskyy heads to Berlin and Paris to drum up wartime aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to Berlin and Paris to drum up wartime aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to visit Germany and France on Friday to try to drum up vital military assistance and sign bilateral security commitments as the war with Russia nears its third year.

The trip comes as Kyiv's troops are trying to hold back Russian forces closing in on the eastern town of Avdiivka. Ukraine faces a shortage of workforce and ammunition stockpiles, while US military aid has been delayed for months.

It will mark Zelenskyy's first foreign trip since he replaced his famous army chief and reshuffled his military command, a big gamble at a difficult juncture in the war that he said was needed to face shifting battlefield challenges.

Germany and France appear poised to become the second and third Ukrainian allies to sign bilateral security deals that would establish terms for continued support until Ukraine reaches its goal of joining the NATO military alliance.

The details of the agreements to be signed with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have yet to be discovered. Still, Kyiv has said it wants to use the first deal signed with Britain in January as a framework.

London said the agreement formalized a range of support and will continue providing for Ukraine's security. It also created a commitment to hold consultations with Kyiv within 24 hours in the event Ukraine faces a future Russian armed attack and to provide swift and sustained security assistance.


French officials gave little detail about the bilateral agreement between Paris and Kyiv before the expected signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday evening.

They said the deal included economic and financial elements and was not restricted to military ones.

"The logic behind it is support for Ukraine over the long term to make Russian aggression fail," one French official said.

They said some figures will be mentioned in the deal. Still, they added that France refused to participate in any "beauty contest" and that the quality of material provided to Ukraine was at least as important as the quantity.

Germany has been pressing European and US partners to make more rigorous commitments on military supplies for Ukraine, with Chancellor Scholz traveling to Washington to shore up aid for Kyiv's needs.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said his country envisaged 3.5 billion euros for ammunition supplies this year and would deliver three to four times more in 2024 compared to 2023.

Zelenskyy was also expected to speak at the Munich security conference on Saturday. Several bilateral meetings on the sidelines are planned, including with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

War

Diplomacy

Bilateral Agreement

Army

Security

LBCI Next
The Ukrainian army indicates fierce battles in Avdiivka
Biden reiterates to Netanyahu his opposition to the operation in Rafah without 'protection' for civilians (White House)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:59

Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference

LBCI
World News
2024-02-09

Putin tells Tucker Carlson Russia has no interest in expanding its Ukraine war to other countries

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:10

US does not see an 'imminent' war with North Korea

LBCI
World News
05:11

Russia postpones launch of 'Internet of Things' satellite

LBCI
World News
05:01

US Congress members visit Hungary to push efforts for Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
03:59

Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

UNHCR: Influx of Palestinian refugees to Sinai would be a disaster

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More