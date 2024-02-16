News
Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to Berlin and Paris to drum up wartime aid
World News
2024-02-16 | 01:12
3
min
Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to Berlin and Paris to drum up wartime aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to visit Germany and France on Friday to try to drum up vital military assistance and sign bilateral security commitments as the war with Russia nears its third year.
The trip comes as Kyiv's troops are trying to hold back Russian forces closing in on the eastern town of Avdiivka. Ukraine faces a shortage of workforce and ammunition stockpiles, while US military aid has been delayed for months.
It will mark Zelenskyy's first foreign trip since he replaced his famous army chief and reshuffled his military command, a big gamble at a difficult juncture in the war that he said was needed to face shifting battlefield challenges.
Germany and France appear poised to become the second and third Ukrainian allies to sign bilateral security deals that would establish terms for continued support until Ukraine reaches its goal of joining the NATO military alliance.
The details of the agreements to be signed with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have yet to be discovered. Still, Kyiv has said it wants to use the first deal signed with Britain in January as a framework.
London said the agreement formalized a range of support and will continue providing for Ukraine's security. It also created a commitment to hold consultations with Kyiv within 24 hours in the event Ukraine faces a future Russian armed attack and to provide swift and sustained security assistance.
French officials gave little detail about the bilateral agreement between Paris and Kyiv before the expected signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday evening.
They said the deal included economic and financial elements and was not restricted to military ones.
"The logic behind it is support for Ukraine over the long term to make Russian aggression fail," one French official said.
They said some figures will be mentioned in the deal. Still, they added that France refused to participate in any "beauty contest" and that the quality of material provided to Ukraine was at least as important as the quantity.
Germany has been pressing European and US partners to make more rigorous commitments on military supplies for Ukraine, with Chancellor Scholz traveling to Washington to shore up aid for Kyiv's needs.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said his country envisaged 3.5 billion euros for ammunition supplies this year and would deliver three to four times more in 2024 compared to 2023.
Zelenskyy was also expected to speak at the Munich security conference on Saturday. Several bilateral meetings on the sidelines are planned, including with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
War
Diplomacy
Bilateral Agreement
Army
Security
