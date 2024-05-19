Britain: Violence in Darfur, Sudan, constitutes crimes against humanity

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated on Sunday that violence in Darfur, Sudan, may constitute a crime against humanity.



Cameron noted in a statement posted on the government's website, 'I am deeply concerned by highly credible reports indicating that some acts of violence in Darfur have ethnic motivations.'



He added, 'The ongoing pattern of violence in Darfur, including clear systematic attacks against civilians, may reach the level of crimes against humanity.'



Reuters