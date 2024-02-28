Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military

World News
2024-02-28 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine&#39;s military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military

The European Union should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy military supplies for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine," she told the European Parliament in a speech urging the EU to do more on defense policy.

"There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live."

Von der Leyen said the threat of war for the EU "may not be imminent, but it is not impossible."

"The risks of war should not be overblown, but they should be prepared for, and that starts with the urgent need to rebuild, replenish, modernize member states' armed forces," she said.

In her speech, von der Leyen previewed a new European Industrial Defense Strategy that her commission will present in the coming weeks, saying one of its main aims would be prioritizing joint procurement.

"Europe should strive to develop and manufacture the next generation of battle-winning operational capabilities," she said. "That means turbo-charging our defense industrial capacity in the next five years."

She said greater European efforts in defense would not diminish the need for the NATO alliance.

"In fact, a more sovereign Europe, particularly on defense, is vital to strengthening NATO," she said.

Reuters

World News

European Union

Russia

Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen

Military

Profit

LBCI Next
China's special envoy for Ukraine initiates diplomatic shuttle diplomacy
European nations consider reopening embassies in North Korea post-pandemic shutdowns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-24

Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
10:04

Ukraine withdraws from villages near Avdiivka, the military states

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:35

German efforts: Hosting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

LBCI
World News
05:28

Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday

LBCI
World News
05:07

China's special envoy for Ukraine initiates diplomatic shuttle diplomacy

LBCI
World News
03:55

European nations consider reopening embassies in North Korea post-pandemic shutdowns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-19

Telegram: A preferred way of communication for the war between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-29

Chandler Bing from 'Friends,' Mathew Perry, dies at 54 after apparent drowning

LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Germany set to legalize cannabis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More